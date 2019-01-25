Lundi's new song suggests muso saw own death

To mark two years since gospel star Lundi Tyamara passed on, a new song has been released.

Tyamara's new song, Ngemin'ezinje, which is about death will be released on Sunday.

The Worcester, Western Cape-born singer died in 2017 after a long struggle with stomach TB and liver complications.

Tyamara's new song, which offers comfort to those who are in grief, was recorded just a few months before he fell critically ill. It will be released on all digital platforms.

His former manager and friend Anele Hlazo says the song is being released to keep Tyamara's legacy alive and assist his family and children from the proceeds.