Gospel singers unite to fix Lundi's broken tombstone

Gospel musicians have come together to raise funds to fix Lundi Tyamara's vandalised tombstone.

Tyamara died in January last year in Johannesburg after battling abdominal tuberculosis (TB) and a liver condition.

He was buried at Zwelethemba Cemetery in Worcester, Western Cape.

In celebration of his 39th birthday, his friends will raise funds in honour of his memory. The gala event and performance will take place at Reef Hotel in the Joburg CBD on December 16.

According to his friends, three months after being buried, Tyamara's tombstone was vandalised.

Gospel singer and one of the organisers of the event, Thabiso Moloi, said the family has tried to get the company that installed the tomb to fix it, but it demanded payment. The company reportedly asked for R5,500 to fix the tombstone.

"What is funny is that the fencing around it is still standing. Which means someone scaled the fence just to break the head of the tombstone," Moloi said.

He said the family has been struggling to raise the funds to fix the tombstone as no one in the family was employed.

Other artists involved in the fundraiser include Rebecca Malope, Buhle Nhlangulela, Putuma Tiso, Sabata Masoka, Babalwa Tyamara [Lundi's sister], Mpho Malindi, Mpho Sefuka and Kholeka Dubula.

"As people who lived and worked with Lundi, we feel it is important to assist the family. We chose December 16 because it's his birthday. Gospel artists have responded to this cause because they see a need," Moloi said.

"Those who won't be able to perform at the event have offered to donate money like sis Rebecca, who has a performance on that day. Kholeka has also promised to donate money if she will be having an engagement on that day."