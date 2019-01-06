Entertainment

Tributes continue to pour in for musician Dan Tshanda

By Karishma Thakurdin - 06 January 2019 - 09:37
Dan Tshanda died at a Sandton hospital on Saturday.
Dan Tshanda died at a Sandton hospital on Saturday.
Image: Facebook/Dan Tshanda

An outpouring of condolences has dominated social media ever since news of veteran musician Dan Tshanda's death was confirmed on Saturday evening.

Family spokesperson Moudy Ngwedzeni Mudzielwana confirmed the news through a media statement on Facebook.

"Dalom Music is hereby confirming the passing away of music maestro Dan Tshanda today. He suffered a heart failure earlier and Sandton Mediclinic where he was declared dead‚" read the statement.

Memorial and funeral details are yet to be announced by the family.

High-profile celebrities including Yvonne Chaka Chaka and fans from across the continent have since paid touching tribute to the star.

Source: TMG Digital.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Meet Minenhle Nxele, the man behind the scrap metal Madiba statue
Driver narrowly escapes attempted hijacking
X