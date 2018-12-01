BoyfriendGoals | Let Ntando Duma's mystery man teach you how to 'heal' your bae

Ntando Duma's mystery bae sent her a whole pharmacy and an entire garden after she told him she wasn't feeling well and the internet has been spinning at the kind of boyfriend goals this guy is setting.

It seems that Ntando has found love again after she and her baby daddy Junior De Rocker called it quits.

Ntando's boyfriend, who is still unknown to the public is doing the absolute most and whether he knows it or not, is setting a new #Boyfriend101 class on these social media streets.

The proof is in the Instagram post Ntando posted earlier this week where she flaunted how after she was feeling a bit under the weather he sent her a lot of flowers and almost every medicine you can imagine!