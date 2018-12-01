#BoyfriendGoals | Let Ntando Duma's mystery man teach you how to 'heal' your bae
Ntando Duma's mystery bae sent her a whole pharmacy and an entire garden after she told him she wasn't feeling well and the internet has been spinning at the kind of boyfriend goals this guy is setting.
It seems that Ntando has found love again after she and her baby daddy Junior De Rocker called it quits.
Ntando's boyfriend, who is still unknown to the public is doing the absolute most and whether he knows it or not, is setting a new #Boyfriend101 class on these social media streets.
The proof is in the Instagram post Ntando posted earlier this week where she flaunted how after she was feeling a bit under the weather he sent her a lot of flowers and almost every medicine you can imagine!
The comments went from praising the mysterious bae to people tagging their boyfriends so they can come see how this boyfrien'ing thing works.
Look, we don't wanna lie we were all here hoping someone tags the right people so they can take notes!