DJ Zinhle, Kelly Khumalo & Trevor Noah: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
There is just something about warmer weather that makes you feel happy. With Spring in the air the crop tops, bum shorts and shades were out in full swing this weekend.
Whether you took your first swim with the warm weather or partied the night away at your favourite spot, our favourite celebs also seem to have had a blast this weekend.
See what your favourite celebs got up to this weekend:
Dj Zinhle looked lemony fresh in a yellow outfit she was wearing out in Mozambique this weekend. Zinhle was visiting the coast for the " A Woman to Africa" movement, which was in support of discussions around issues affecting women in Africa.
Easy like Sunday morning is the only way to describe Kelly Khumalo's Sunday. The singer caught up on some family time at Hartbeespoort dam where she looked very relaxed and happy spending the day with her children and mother.
Funny guy Trevor Noah went back to Jurassic times after his visit in Hawaii this weekend. Arriving in Honolulu on Friday, Trevor immediately got into character to prepare for his Saturday night show. Looking at his Instagram posts he wasted no time with the funny antics.
Our favoutite girlfriend Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram in a hilarious post about taking the first swim of the holiday weekend, mind you while sipping on some tequila. We can tell our girl is definitely in vacation mode.
Mzansi's most stylish rapper Rikhado Makhado affectionately known as Riky Rick rocked the Huawei Joburg Day stage on Saturday afternoon. Sporting a bright yellow shirt he kept in line with the Spring theme.