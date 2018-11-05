Maftown music festival to honour late HHP with hip-hop session

The third annual Mahika Mahikeng Cultural Music Festival will dedicates its hip-hop session to the late Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo.

Tsambo was buried at the weekend in Mahikeng, North West, after he committed suicide at his Randpark Ridge home this month. He had previously attempted to take his own life three times after struggles with a depression.

This year, the organisers said they were working on how to make the hip-hop session, which will take place on the second day of the festival, a memorial one especially for those who loved HHP’s music.

“We have not revealed the line-up for the hip-hop session yet, but I can say its going to be incredible,” Cliff Mthibehe said.

The festival, which takes place every second week of December and is an initiative of the provincial department of arts, culture and traditional affairs, is a four-day programme of various music, arts and cultural genres. International superstar Anthony Hamilton is also expected to perform at the festival.

The aim of the festival is to boost North West's economy and the host city by attracting tourists to the province while building partnerships with stakeholders in the industryies related to arts and culture and tourism.

“We want people to come and enjoy.What's interesting is that the festival caters for everybody,” said Mathibe.