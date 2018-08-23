Mjekejeke on his queen: She's helped me through the dark days

Actor Sipho Manzini may get those awkward questions about Petronella but the star says the real queen of his heart is his wife.

Manzini may be in the spotlight for his role as Mjekejeke on Mzansi Magic's popular soapie The Queen but he prefers to keep his private life out of the spotlight.

Still he and his wife are inseparable and the star told TshisaLIVE that he owes a lot of his happiness and peace to her influence in his life.

"She is really shy but such an amazing person. An angel. She is always listening and offering advice. I am grateful because she has seen me at my worst and still supports me. She has helped me through many dark days."

Manzini recounted an experience where he was struggling with "some of the usual frustrations of the industry" and was contemplating possibly giving up. He said his missus sat him down and gave him some perspective.