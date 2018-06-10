Belinda Davids not looking for record deal

Despite being booked for performances until 2021 and receiving international recognition, Port Elizabeth-born singer Belinda Davids says she is not interested in signing with a record label.

The 41-year-old singer is renowned for winning BBC TV's Even Better than the Real Thing musical contest last year for her Whitney Houston act.

Late last year she received a standing ovation for her rendition of I Will Always Love You on US TV show Showtime at The Apollo - catching the attention of comedian Steve Harvey in the process.

Although she is currently recording her own music, she plans to release it independently.

"I'm not looking for a recording deal. I much rather prefer doing it independently," she says.

"I prefer to do it myself. I think at the age that I am today and where the music industry has gone, what record companies want from artists these days has become unnecessarily complicated. I don't think a record deal is for me.

"I'm in the process of recording something. I'm in the process of trying to find the right sound.

"I think what we are going to do is give the people what they want. I think what they want is a bit of me and a bit of Whitney. So I'm going to give them a good mixture of that."