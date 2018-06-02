Shekhinah reigns supreme at SAMAs - scoops awards in top five categories

Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the biggest winner of them all? Shekhinah of course.

The Idols SA alumni caused quite a stir by winning big in the top five categories tonight at the 24th South African Music Awards (SAMAS) that took place in Sun City.

Her debut album Rose Gold won her Album of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. Going into the night, she was the highest nominated with six nods.

House music maestro Prince Kaybee scooped Male Artist of the Year, while Afropop duo Mafikizolo received the gong for Duo or Group of the Year - on top of their Best Engineered Album win.

The First Lady of House,Lady Zamar, won Best Dance Album for King Zamar. She duked it out with DJ Ganyani, DJ Merlon, Prince Kaybee and Micasa.

"I would like to win all of them and that's only because I think the fans would appreciate it. For me the wins will mean that the fans get the credit because without them I wouldn't be around," she told Sunday World ahead of the night.

Newcomer Shane Eagle officially received his stamp of approval after winning the much-coveted Best Hip Hop Album award for his album Yellow. He beat industry heavyweights Riky Rick, Rouge, Emtee and Fresh To Def Productions.

Busiswa won Best Kwaito Album for her latest offering Highly Flavoured.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made a surprise appearance at the show and even presented the Lifetime achievement award.

On Friday night, at the non-broadcast show, Akanamali hit-maker Sun-El Musician won big. Her scooped three awards for the smash single featuring Samthing Soweto, including the Best Collaboration award.

All eyes were on flamboyant personality Somizi Mhlongo, radio/TV presenter Dineo Ranaka and comedian Mpho Popps as hosts of the night. Stars such as Penny Penny, Pearl Modiadie, Smash Afrika and Ntando Duma took to the stage to present awards.

Penny Penny shimmered on the red carpet in gold.

"I'm a gold guy, therefore I'm wearing a gold colour," Penny Penny explained his look.

"It's my first time being invited as a presenter. I'm glad because they recognize me. I'm happy to see artists winning and people happy," he said.

Shekhinah, Distruction Boyz, Riky Rick, Lady Zamar and Soweto Gospel Choir performed.

"We don't have a lot of time when performing, so my performance of Collide is an interactive performance. It's fun," Lady Zamar said.