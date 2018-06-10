Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Zweli Mkhize says he is seeking legal advice on a report about a R4.5-million “kickback” or “facilitation fee” that he is supposed to be seeking‚ which he described as “a ridiculous and malicious fabrication”.

The letter‚ dated October 2017‚ names Mkhize in a legal claim against Afric Oil‚ which describes itself as South Africa’s “first BEE fuel distribution company”‚ the report stated.

It claims that at a meeting at Luthuli House “sometime in early June 2016” a loan application to the PIC “was extensively discussed and the TG agreed to promote Afric Oil’s projects‚ including providing support for the facilitation of the PIC loan”.

It says a “fund-raising fee shall be shared amongst them”‚ with R4.5-million going to Mkhize. The loan was for R210-million.

The meeting came after an initial loan application had been rejected by the government pension fund manager‚ the letter says.