Shekhinah: Suited for stardom

Idols SA judge Randall Abrahams predicted back in 2011 that Shekhinah Donnell would be a star.

Fast forward to 2018, Shekhinah has become the first female ever to receive six Sama nominations. She was only 16 when she entered the Idols audition room, singing Valerie by now late Amy Winehouse.

Abrahams asked her for a hug and said she was great while fellow judge, Gareth Cliff, wished she was fast-tracked to the top 10.

She entered Idols twice and after reaching the top 10 she lost out to gospel star Khaya Mthethwa as she finished in the top six.

Today she reigns supreme as an international sensation. And this happened even before she released her debut album Rose Gold.

Shekhinah says they hit the ground running in September last year and, by October, the album was out.

The album has earned her a spot in the Female, Newcomer, Best Produced and Best Pop Album of the year for Rose Gold and also Record of the Year for the hit single Suited.

"It's still so surreal. I never expected this so soon even though I worked extra hard on this album," she says.

Before the popular track, Suited, which was inspired by fashion designer boyfriend Lungelo Xulu she gave SA Back to the Beach and Let you Know featuring another "failed Idol", Kyle Deutsch. The song catapulted both of them to fame.