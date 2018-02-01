Anele goes primetime, Top Billing moves to Saturday

Fresh off the buzz-worthy one-on-one interview with rapper AKA last night, comes the exciting announcement that Real Talk with Anele will be getting a new coveted time-slot from Monday.

The SABC 3 talk show, hosted by TV and radio maven Anele Mdoda, will move from its regular 5pm timeslot to 6pm.

The show is not the only one on the channel going through a major shift. Top Billing will move from Thursday nights at 8:30pm to Saturday night at 6pm from 17 February.

Below, see which of your other favourite shows are getting new time-slots: