Penny Penny loses out on R1m bank deal

Tsonga disco king Penny Penny is embroiled in a nasty fight for money with one of the big four banks.

The legendary musician, whose real name is Eric Nkovane, is angry with Standard Bank, which owes him money after he signed a contract worth R1-million to act as an ambassador for its Gold Master Card competition.

Penny Penny accepted a R100000 payment made to him yesterday but said he will still pursue a R200000 fee for cancellation of the contract.

According to the contract, which Sowetan has seen, Penny Penny was supposed to be paid 50% of the R1-million before starting work in February.

"They wanted to promote their gold card and then I signed an agreement with their agency," he said.

"They invited me to their launch and never paid me for accommodation and travel costs for that.

"They also said that when I sign the contract they will give me 50% of the money on the contract and they never did.

"They had to pay me for the work that I already did and for the costs I paid during travelling to promote their work. According to the contract they are supposed to give me R500000 for signing. I have missed out on other gigs of a similar nature because of them," he said.

The Papa Penny Ahee reality show star's deal with Standard Bank was mediated by a Johanneburg-based agency called Collective ID, which was communicating with the star through his PR manager Thabang Mnisi.

Mnisi said they were approached by the agency to have the star feature in the campaign, which was presented by television star Thembisa Mdoda and comedian Mashabela Galane.