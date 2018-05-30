Punish the companies that bend the labour laws
As of January 1 2015, major changes to temporary employment laws in South Africa kicked in. From that date, any person employed under a temporary contract for more than three months without a justifiable reason would be deemed to be an "indefinite period employee" (i.e. permanent employment) and, therefore, be protected against unfair dismissal.
South Africa has many unregistered employees, some of whom having been working as temporary workers for up to 10 years.
There are scores of teachers who had been working as temporary educators for more than a decade, despite the trade unions' fight to have these workers employed permanently.
The private sector too does not comply with new labour laws.
The government must move swiftly and pounce on the employers who do not comply with the labour laws.
Mogau Victor Sebatana
Mahwelereng