Police have confirmed to TshisaLIVE that no charges have been laid relating to the incident where five people were killed in a car accident including Akhumzi Jezile‚ Siyasanga Kobese and Thobani Mseleni.

Akhumzi‚ Siyasanga‚ Thobani and two others were travelling on the N6 near Queenstown when they were involved in a head-on-collision. All five of them died while the people in the other car were left unscathed.

"The incident is still under investigation and there have been no other developments‚" said police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni.

Meanwhile‚ the family and friends of those who died have told TshisaLIVE that they have been deeply affected by their deaths.

Siyasanga's father‚ Pastor Norman Kobese‚ said he keeps replaying what happened and wished he could take his daughter's place.

He said she was supposed to make a detour to visit her family but was then killed.

"I prayed that she would travel safely but that did not happen."