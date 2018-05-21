"You will remember that my wife was sitting next to me and as the casket was going into the ground she said "Good night‚ my daughter." When she said that I said to myself‚ 'this coffin is going into the ground and I will never see my daughter again.' When that came into my mind‚ I started to cry and asked God if I could take my daughter's place‚ to die on her behalf."

Siya's mother often tries to speak about her daughter before suddenly bursting into tears. At the funeral service for Siya‚ she said her only desire now was to go to heaven to see her daughter.

"I only have one desire‚ that is to go to heaven because I know that is where you are. Siya you were my light‚ my morning star‚ my beautiful little girl. It is so unfair that you have been taken. It just doesn't make sense."

Norman said the family has been supported by the community and country at large and thanked members of Joyous Celebration‚ including the group's co-founder Jabu Hlongwane‚ for being there for their daughter.

"We have been getting support from across the country. From Jabu to Siya's friends. Everyone has been so kind and we want to thank everyone for being there for us as a family when the clouds are darkest and as we mourn our daughter."

As Norman and his wife continue to get guidance from spiritual leaders to help their broken hearts heal‚ they have vowed to never let the sound of their daughter's infectious laugh die within them.

"As long as I live I will never forget her jokes. Her laugh. She was so kind. She would always look after us. She would about us all the time. I will remember."