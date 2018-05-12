IN PICTURES | Siyasanga Kobese's family breakdown as she is laid to rest
Family and friends of Siyasanga Kobese could not hold back their tears as they watched the singer's casket being lowered to the ground.
Siyasanga's final resting place is at the Queenstown Cemetery in the Eastern Cape.
Siyasanga Kobese’s casket has arrived at the cemetery #RIPSiyasanga #SiyasangaKobeseFuneral pic.twitter.com/3JJnjcVcqW— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) May 12, 2018
A guard of honour was formed as the casket was driven into the cemetery grounds.
Upon arrival‚ a short sermon and prayer was done. It was then that her family broke down in tears as they watched Siya's casket being lowered.
Emotional scenes here as Siyasanga Kobese is laid to rest #RIPSiyasanga #SiyasangaKobeseFuneral pic.twitter.com/irMyvVlUTK— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) May 12, 2018
Mourners then made their way past the casket to throw in some sand or a flower.
Siyasanga was killed in a car crash that claimed the lives of five people‚ including Akhumzi Jezile and Thobani Mseleni.
Family members and friends drop soil and roses on Siya's grave #RIPSiyasanga #SiyasangaKobeseFuneral #Azikhipthi pic.twitter.com/WzCxKKOhv2— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) May 12, 2018