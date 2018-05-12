Entertainment

IN PICTURES | Siyasanga Kobese's family breakdown as she is laid to rest

By Jessica Levitt And Kyle Zeeman - 12 May 2018 - 16:22

Family and friends of Siyasanga Kobese could not hold back their tears as they watched the singer's casket being lowered to the ground.

Siyasanga's final resting place is at the Queenstown Cemetery in the Eastern Cape.

A guard of honour was formed as the casket was driven into the cemetery grounds.

Upon arrival‚ a short sermon and prayer was done. It was then that her family broke down in tears as they watched Siya's casket being lowered.

Mourners then made their way past the casket to throw in some sand or a flower.

Siyasanga was killed in a car crash that claimed the lives of five people‚ including Akhumzi Jezile and Thobani Mseleni.

