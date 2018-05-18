Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela is enjoying his time away from football at the moment‚ but he will be back‚ he says.

Komphela‚ who was relieved of his duties after Amakhosi failed to reach the Nedbank Cup final by losing 2-0 to Free State Stars in the Durban semifinal last month‚ said has decided to take a break to spend time with his family and sort out a few private matters.

“I am resting and taking care of a number of private matters at the moment. When I finish handling those issues‚ I will definitely be back in football‚” he said not giving a time frame for his possible return to management.

If he decides to come back as head coach‚ he will not have too many options to consider given the fact that it is only Baroka FC and SuperSport United who do not have full-time coaches in the Premiership at the moment.

Baroka ended the season with Doctor Khumalo in charge after they parted ways with Kgoloko Thobejane and MacDonald Makhubedu during the season.

SuperSport played their last seven league matches under Kaitano Tembo as caretaker coach after Eric Tinkler left in March.

“Over the past three seasons‚ I have dedicated all my time and energy to Chiefs and never really had time for myself and family‚” Komphela said.

“I have that time now which I am enjoying but I will come back to football.”

In the coach’s almost three seasons in charge at Naturena the club failed to lay their hands on silverware‚ which resulted in constant abuse from the fans who are used to Chiefs winning trophies.

Komphela’s situation became untenable when‚ after the loss to Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium‚ fans expressed their frustration by damaging television equipment‚ burning some seats of the stadium and injuring security officials in a pitch invasion.

Chiefs were charged by the PSL for violence by their fans and they pleaded guilty to the charges.