Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo opens village library
Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo has achieved his dream of building a library in his village, Maripathekong, in GaMolepo, Limpopo.
Mamabolo, 28, who plays the role of Thibos on the popular SABC1 youth soapie, said it was all systems go as he and the team from the Cornet Mamabolo Foundation are set to launch the library on Friday.
Mamabolo and his team are adding the final touches, such as shelves for books they have received. He said the library would be ready by tomorrow.
The library is at Boshega Primary School. Mamabolo said it took about three years to bring the project to life.
"We needed books that will speak to the youth and will be fascinating for the actual community, because we are dealing with a community that is not used to reading, or used to going to the library."
Mamabolo said he partnered with the University of Limpopo, the National Library and generous individuals to find books that would be fitting for the library.
"Education is the basis of everything. I don't think I would be where I am and speak the way I am speaking if it was not for education. The idea is for them to get a taste of it," he said.