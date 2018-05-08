Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo opens village library

Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo has achieved his dream of building a library in his village, Maripathekong, in GaMolepo, Limpopo.

Mamabolo, 28, who plays the role of Thibos on the popular SABC1 youth soapie, said it was all systems go as he and the team from the Cornet Mamabolo Foundation are set to launch the library on Friday.

Mamabolo and his team are adding the final touches, such as shelves for books they have received. He said the library would be ready by tomorrow.

The library is at Boshega Primary School. Mamabolo said it took about three years to bring the project to life.