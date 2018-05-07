Noni Gasa back on TV

"In fashion, one day you are in and the next you are out."

That has been the signature phrase for supermodel-turned-host Heidi Klum for 16 seasons of Project Runway.

With the inaugural season of the South African version of the popular fashion reality show set to premiere on Mzansi Magic in July, guess who is making her TV comeback?

Style icon and veteran TV host Nonhlanhla "Noni" Gasa - renowned for hosting a string of TV shows such as Big Brother Africa,Nokia Face of Africa and Media Matters - has been announced as one of the judges.

She will be joined on the judging panel by Rahim Rawjee, the mastermind behind Africa's made-to-measure luxury menswear brand Row-G.

Gasa said: "It is a fantastic opportunity to be part of South Africa's first Project Runway."