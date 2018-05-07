Noni Gasa back on TV
"In fashion, one day you are in and the next you are out."
That has been the signature phrase for supermodel-turned-host Heidi Klum for 16 seasons of Project Runway.
With the inaugural season of the South African version of the popular fashion reality show set to premiere on Mzansi Magic in July, guess who is making her TV comeback?
Style icon and veteran TV host Nonhlanhla "Noni" Gasa - renowned for hosting a string of TV shows such as Big Brother Africa,Nokia Face of Africa and Media Matters - has been announced as one of the judges.
She will be joined on the judging panel by Rahim Rawjee, the mastermind behind Africa's made-to-measure luxury menswear brand Row-G.
Gasa said: "It is a fantastic opportunity to be part of South Africa's first Project Runway."
Renowned local couturier Gert-Johan Coetzee will play the role of mentor to the 12 contestants.
"I am utterly thrilled and honoured to be part of South Africa's first version of Project Runway. This means I will be at the forefront, helping to nurture the incredible talent we have in this country," he said.
Hosted by Klum, with magazine editor Nina García and fashion designer Zac Posen currently serving as judges, Project Runway debuted in the US in 2004.
The show aims to give aspiring fashion designers a chance to break big into the industry.
Week after week, the contestants compete with each other to create garments restricted by time, materials and theme. The three last standing contestants prepare a whole collection and showcase at New York Fashion Week, which determines the winner.
The finalists for Project Runway SA will prepare for the 2019 Paris Fashion Week in February next year.
Christian Siriano has dressed everyone from Lady Gaga to Michelle Obama, and is the most notable name to win the competition.