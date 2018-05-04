Bonang Matheba back to heat up our TV screens

Grab some champagne darling, moghel is back. The much-anticipated season two of Bonang Matheba's reality show Being Bonang returns tonight.

But perhaps before you tune into 1Magic at 7.30pm, you first need to brush up on some Benglish (Bonang lingo) so you too can shout, go monate! at your TV set.

The 30-year-old TV personality will once again be joined by scene-stealer and her cousin Tebogo "Pinky Girl" Mekgwe. Clumsy sidekick Sefiso Hlongwane makes a surprise return after his dramatic exit last season.

If last time is anything to go by, the trio is guaranteed to heat up the small screen and live up to Matheba's favourite phrase on the show: Give the people what they want!

"My schedule has been so busy, so the content is always flowing. I have a new director. I'm still the executive producer. We found our rhythm this season," she teases.

"Expect to look a little more into my family, my personal business relationships and international travels ... there will also be a lot of free and fun

Bonang at home. I'm going to shoot a little bit more in my private home. I have been listening to my fans and taking direction from them.

"I'm sure my fans have been asking where I am, why I have been so quiet and what kind of things I'm up to around the globe."

As 2018 kicked-off, Matheba took a back seat from local TV, radio and social events. A conscious move from her part as she has been travelling the world and strategi-

cally plotting her next move for her international career.