Bonang Matheba back to heat up our TV screens
Grab some champagne darling, moghel is back. The much-anticipated season two of Bonang Matheba's reality show Being Bonang returns tonight.
But perhaps before you tune into 1Magic at 7.30pm, you first need to brush up on some Benglish (Bonang lingo) so you too can shout, go monate! at your TV set.
The 30-year-old TV personality will once again be joined by scene-stealer and her cousin Tebogo "Pinky Girl" Mekgwe. Clumsy sidekick Sefiso Hlongwane makes a surprise return after his dramatic exit last season.
If last time is anything to go by, the trio is guaranteed to heat up the small screen and live up to Matheba's favourite phrase on the show: Give the people what they want!
"My schedule has been so busy, so the content is always flowing. I have a new director. I'm still the executive producer. We found our rhythm this season," she teases.
"Expect to look a little more into my family, my personal business relationships and international travels ... there will also be a lot of free and fun
Bonang at home. I'm going to shoot a little bit more in my private home. I have been listening to my fans and taking direction from them.
"I'm sure my fans have been asking where I am, why I have been so quiet and what kind of things I'm up to around the globe."
As 2018 kicked-off, Matheba took a back seat from local TV, radio and social events. A conscious move from her part as she has been travelling the world and strategi-
cally plotting her next move for her international career.
"[With the return on Being Bonang] People are like, 'Bonang is back', and I'm like, 'she didn't really go anywhere'," she remarks.
"Here is the thing, a lot is forcing me out of the country. So I can't be on radio because I'm never in the country. I can't have a TV show that you know accommodates that.
"A lot of it has been a deliberate move. I always said I want to have a continental and then a global takeover. My team has been working very hard and I'm trying to find a balance. Hopefully, Being Bonang is a way of just maintaining that I'm still here and I'm still proudly South African, but this is what I'm up to."
One of her luxurious international travels includes a trip to London just last week, where she hosted the star-studded Global Gift Nelson Mandela Centenary Dinner at the Rosewood Hotel.
During the charity gala, the trendsetter and style maven had a fashion-with-a-purpose moment. While guests such as American actress Vanessa Williams and British singer Beverly Knight opted for dark and neutral hues, Queen B brought a pop of colour in a black and yellow dress by Nigerian fashion label Iconic Invanity. She gave the look an African finish with a perfectly layered doek.
"I wanted something really regal, from an African designer, something with a bright colour and I wanted to wear a doek.
"So I called my team in Nigeria and gave them a brief. They found it, sent it to London and it met me there. I didn't even have a fitting, just put it on and I hit the red carpet. That's the joy of working with designers that have your measurements and know you. I mean, they send you clothes from all over the world."
On May 27, Matheba will host the 60th Miss SA pageant at Times Square in Menlyn, Pretoria. For the occasion, she will collaborate with her New York-based stylist Harrison T. Crite.
Matheba famously worked with Crite when she hosted the 2016 MTV Africa Music Awards and the inaugural DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards last year. "Harrison T. Crite is going to come in from New York for that because it's quite a big show and Miss SA is a big deal," she says.