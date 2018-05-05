WATCH LIVE | Final send off for Akhumzi Jezile

The Rhema Bible Church in Randburg was quickly filling up on Saturday morning as mourners prepare to bid farewell to former YoTV presenter Akhumzi Jezile.

The stage has been adorned with white flowers‚ candles and giant sized picture of Akhumzi.

The mood at the church is sombre as those close to Akhumzi prepare to pay their last respects to the fallen star.

Earlier this week hundreds of family and friends also gathered to celebrate Akhumzi's life at an emotional memorial service.