Akhumzi Jezile's close friend and singer Kelly Khumalo fought back tears as her powerful voice echoed through Rhema Bible Church on Saturday.

Hundreds of friends‚ family and fans have gathered at the church to bid a final farewell to the former YoTV presenter.

Kelly who shared a special bond with Akhumzi poured her heart out on stage and had mourners in tears as she sang Kulungile Baba.

She said she didn't prepare for the performance because that would have meant she was accepting her friend's death.

"I don't think I'm in a position to accept."

Kelly sobbed by the end of the performance and had to leave the stage.

Moments before Kelly's performance‚ Akhumzi's Urban Brew colleagues including Sjula Mkhize‚ LootLove‚ Lerato Kganyago and Warras spoke on behalf of their friend.

Sjula broke down during the middle of his speech as he described his friend as family.

Akhumzi will be laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery following the service.