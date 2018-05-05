Akhumzi's uncle shares horrific details about the car crash

"A truck carrying a car went into them. They managed to escape it but the trailer went after them. Cutting the top of their car. They all died immediately."

Fologi said it was devastating to identify Akhumzi's body. "I didn't recognise my beloved son. I had to go in and check for him closely".

Meanwhile‚ Akhumzi's best friend of 11 years‚ Musa Mtombeni broke down with emotions as he spoke about the gaping hole in his heart.

"One week ago I received a call that changed my life‚ and since then I've been spinning in confusion. I find it very hard that all this is happening. I've distracted myself‚ comforted others and have done anything not to accept that my best friend is no more."

Musa said when he found out about Akhumzi's death he was sad‚ disgusted‚ angry and surprised‚ but that the emotion that overpowered all of that was his love for Akhumzi.

"Out of all the emotions I have felt this week‚ I will thank God for the 11 years of friendship and brotherhood you gave us. As you lie there‚ I want you to know I love you Akhumzi."

Akhumzi‚ Siyasanga Kobese‚ Thobani Mseleni and two others were killed after they were involved in a head-on collision outside Queenstown last Saturday morning.

AKhumzi will be laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery.

* Story edited to say Fologi is Akhumzi's uncle and not his brother as stated earlier in the article.