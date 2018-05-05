'This is not goodbye‚ sleep well my angel' - Akhumzi's mom

Entertainment

There was not a dry eye in sight as Andile Ncube read out a heart-wrenching letter from Akhumzi's mom at his funeral service at Rhema Bible Church in Randburg on Saturday.

Andile sobbed as he read out the emotional letter where Akhumzi's mom poured her heart out about how much she would miss her son. 

"How does a mother lay her child to rest? Is it not the responsibility of a first born son to lay his mother down to rest?‚" the letter started. 

Akhumzi's mom described the past few days as the worst days of her life and she described how she has constantly questioned God. 

"I have cried a mother's cry. I have asked God, why you. I have asked God, why me. But then I think, if not you‚ which mother should it have been in your place. It is well‚ it is well." 

Akhumzi's mom said that memories of him will always be with her and that she would miss their breakfast and lunch dates. 

"You are my child‚ but you were also my friend‚ confidant and helper. My body aches at the thought that I have lost you. I long to hold you in my arms one last time‚ I have enjoyed having you my son but God has reminded me that he is the almighty and you were loaned to me‚ and he wants to enjoy you too. 

"Don't forget to once in a while look down on us and check on us‚ see how I am doing. This is not goodbye because I know I will definitely see you again. Sleep well my angel." 

Akhumzi will be laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery following the service. 

