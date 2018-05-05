'This is not goodbye‚ sleep well my angel' - Akhumzi's mom

There was not a dry eye in sight as Andile Ncube read out a heart-wrenching letter from Akhumzi's mom at his funeral service at Rhema Bible Church in Randburg on Saturday.

Andile sobbed as he read out the emotional letter where Akhumzi's mom poured her heart out about how much she would miss her son.

"How does a mother lay her child to rest? Is it not the responsibility of a first born son to lay his mother down to rest?‚" the letter started.

Akhumzi's mom described the past few days as the worst days of her life and she described how she has constantly questioned God.

"I have cried a mother's cry. I have asked God, why you. I have asked God, why me. But then I think, if not you‚ which mother should it have been in your place. It is well‚ it is well."