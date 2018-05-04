Akhumzi's mom breaks down during Pallance Dladla's emotional speech

Tears flowed at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg on Thursday evening when Akhumzi Jezile's best friend‚ co-star and "brother" Pallance Dladla took to the podium during a memorial service in honour of the TV personality.

Pallance and Akhumzi's friendship started years ago when they both auditioned for talent search show Class Act. They also acted together on both seasons of Tempy Pushas and away from the small screen they were as thick as thieves.

Even though they were not related by blood‚ in Pallance's eyes Akhumzi was the brother he always wanted.

When Pallance took to the stage it was all too much for Akhumzi's mom whose weeping echoed through the church.