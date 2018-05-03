Family agrees to bury Akhumzi Jezile in Joburg

A last-ditch attempt by the Jezile royal family in Mthatha to move the funeral of late television star Akhumzi Jezile to Eastern Cape failed yesterday.

An emotionally charged meeting between Jezile’s mother and her in-laws, led by Chief Daluxolo Nkosinathi Jezile, resolved to bury Jezile at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg, as per her wishes.

It is understood that the delegation from the Eastern Cape wanted Jezile to be buried on his ancestral grounds in Mthatha.

By 5pm yesterday, Percy Vilakazi, the family spokesman, issued a statement to confirm the original plan.

Chief Daluxolo seconded the statement by the family.

“Our family would like to acknowledge all the messages of condolences, love and well-wishes that we’ve been inundated with from all over the country, expressing their sadness over Akhumzi ’s passing, as well as the friends he was with,” the chief said.

“Akhumzi was indeed loved and valued by all of us. The funeral, as stated, will take place on Saturday, 5th May 2018 in Randburg at Rhema Bible Church. The procession will leave the church for the Westpark Cemetery thereafter.”