Zonke's grief: After Lulu's death I didn't want to exist anymore

She said the grief was worse at night when the noise from every day life had fallen silent and she was alone with her thoughts.

"I'd want to turn back the clock‚ because that's when all the things that are wrong with you- the heartbreak- come out. It was difficult to sleep."

Zonke eventually returned to music and the spotlight‚ telling Move that it helped her deal with the pain.

"It took a lot for me to be able to get up and work again. I had to finish the album because I had a contract to fulfil with my record label. Music has got me off trouble so many times. Now it is like a soothing balm. I used my music as an outlet to deal with the pain."

But it took her four years to finally get the strength to perform back at home in Port Elizabeth.

"It's always been hard for me to perform in PE due to the fact that most of my immediate family members are no more. It's only now that I've put together enough strength to focus on the people that have supported me since day one and put my fears aside‚" she told TshisaLIVE late last year.