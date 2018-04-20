Lifestyle

Fikile Mbalula to roast Somizi

By Karishma Thakurdin - 20 April 2018 - 12:19
Fikile Mbalula
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Somizi is set to be grilled by the likes of Gareth Cliff‚ DJ Fresh‚ Nomzamo Mbatha and Ntsiki Mazwai on the Somizi Comedy Central Roast.

And‚ now the politician that everyone either loves or loves to hate‚ Fikile Mbalula‚ aka Mr Razzmatazz‚ has just been added to the list.

If we were you SomGaga‚ we'd be taking cover.

"I am looking forward to taking part in the Roast. It promises to be an exciting razzmatazz experience. This will be a chance to showcase the greatness of our ability to get together as people of Mzansi to laugh and connect‚” said Mbalula.

Even though the panel is made up of some meanies‚ Somgaga isn't deterred.

In fact‚ Somgaga promises to grill them as good as they think they're going to give it to him.

Bonang to spill the tea on AKA split

Queen B hits back at suggestions that she is a copycat.
Lifestyle
1 hour ago

Queen B announces return of Being Bonang

Being Bonang is set for a return with a second season. So, where is the champagne dahling?
S Mag
15 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gupta compound raid: What we know so far
‘Name the Cape Town airport Winnie Mandela airport’: Malema’s fiery tribute to ...
X