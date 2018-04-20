Somizi is set to be grilled by the likes of Gareth Cliff‚ DJ Fresh‚ Nomzamo Mbatha and Ntsiki Mazwai on the Somizi Comedy Central Roast.

And‚ now the politician that everyone either loves or loves to hate‚ Fikile Mbalula‚ aka Mr Razzmatazz‚ has just been added to the list.

If we were you SomGaga‚ we'd be taking cover.

"I am looking forward to taking part in the Roast. It promises to be an exciting razzmatazz experience. This will be a chance to showcase the greatness of our ability to get together as people of Mzansi to laugh and connect‚” said Mbalula.

Even though the panel is made up of some meanies‚ Somgaga isn't deterred.

In fact‚ Somgaga promises to grill them as good as they think they're going to give it to him.