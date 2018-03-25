Color Purple not so rosy as Mvelase quits over pay

After an illustrious and critically acclaimed performance, actress Lerato Mvelase has left the musical The Color Purple.

She couldn't reach an agreement with the producers over payment. Mvelase played the role of Shug Avery in the Broadway musical that opened last month at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein.

She confirmed to Sowetan that she would not be part of The Color Purple when it returns to the Joburg Theatre in August.

"I left because they could not pay me the money that I feel I am worth. I feel that when you have 23 years of experience, there is a certain fee for you," she said.

Mvelase will be replaced by actress and vocalist Lelo Ramasimong, who has been playing the role of Darlene in the musical.

Ramasimong said she was excited to be elevated to the lead role. She said portraying the role may be daunting, but she believed there was a Shug in every woman.