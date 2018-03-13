'Inxeba' makes R1.5m in comeback

Award-winning movie Inxeba: The Wound came back with a bang when it took R1.5-million from 24739 movie-goers at the weekend - nearly double its premier weekend takings before it was banned.

"We are currently playing on 12 sites," said distribution company Indigenous Films MD Helen Kuun.

And more cinemas across the country will be added to the list. She said the movie made it to the industry top 20 for the weekend and it was the third highest of the films on circuit behind first-placed Black Pantherfollowed by Death Wish.

"There was no violence or protests," Kuun said. This is in contrast to the interruptions and threats to cinema staff and movie-goers when the film premiered last month.