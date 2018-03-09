The High Court in Pretoria dismissed with costs an urgent late-night court application to stop the screening of controversial film Inxeba (The Wound) on Thursday night‚ lawyers for the movie have told TshisaLIVE.

According to Dario Milo of Webber Wentzel attorneys‚ who represented the film's producers and distributor in court‚ the matter was heard around 10.30pm last night.

The application was filed by the National House of Traditional Leaders with an attempt to stop the movie from being shown in cinemas from Friday morning.

The application was to stop the film from being screened on the basis that the house should have been added to the initial ratings review application‚ part of which was heard in court earlier this week.