Skwatta Kamp keeps Flabba's memory alive in new song
Tomorrow marks three years since hip-hop star Nkululeko "Flabba" Habedi was stabbed to death by his lover.
Now his bandmates at Skwatta Kamp will pay tribute to him by releasing a song.
Flabba was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend Sindisiwe Manqele, who was later sentenced to 12 years in jail.
Titled There You Go, the feisty and energetic song encapsulates the character and personality of Flabba.
Skwatta Kamp member Nkosana "Bozza" Nkosi said the group had to wait for everything to quieten down before they could respond with a song. He said the song was a conversation between them and Flabba.
"We're just speaking about what he meant to us. Each of us have different conversations with him. He was like a brother to us even before music came into the picture," said Nkosi.
The pioneers of SA hip-hop have released an album after taking a long break. The group has also announced that their long-time female associate, Refiloe "Relo" Makhubo, was joining them as a full-time member.
Meanwhile, Flabba's family is struggling to pick up the pieces since the tragic death that shocked fans and made headlines.
Flabba's younger brother Tshepang said the family had accepted that his death would be a pain they would have to live with.
"We are still mourning his death. My mother is still hurting, more so because Flabba was her first-born child. I too am still mourning, I still cry when I hear his music ..."
Habedi said the family would mark the anniversary of his death by visiting his grave like they have been doing in the past years.
Asked about what they missed most about Flabba, Tshepang said it was the rapper's cooking skills and jokes.
"He was very good at making home-made burgers and cooking chicken intestines. We miss the role he played in bringing the family together."
Flabba's best friend Nkulu-
leko Chauke said it was difficult to move forward after his close friend died. He said Flabba was irreplaceable.
"To mark this day, I normally play his music and reminisce about our good days. I think Skwatta Kamp have done well to release a tribute song, the group was his life."
Tshepang said they had not had any communication with Manqele or her family since the day of her sentencing.