Skwatta Kamp keeps Flabba's memory alive in new song

Tomorrow marks three years since hip-hop star Nkululeko "Flabba" Habedi was stabbed to death by his lover.

Now his bandmates at Skwatta Kamp will pay tribute to him by releasing a song.

Flabba was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend Sindisiwe Manqele, who was later sentenced to 12 years in jail.

Titled There You Go, the feisty and energetic song encapsulates the character and personality of Flabba.

Skwatta Kamp member Nkosana "Bozza" Nkosi said the group had to wait for everything to quieten down before they could respond with a song. He said the song was a conversation between them and Flabba.

"We're just speaking about what he meant to us. Each of us have different conversations with him. He was like a brother to us even before music came into the picture," said Nkosi.

The pioneers of SA hip-hop have released an album after taking a long break. The group has also announced that their long-time female associate, Refiloe "Relo" Makhubo, was joining them as a full-time member.

Meanwhile, Flabba's family is struggling to pick up the pieces since the tragic death that shocked fans and made headlines.

Flabba's younger brother Tshepang said the family had accepted that his death would be a pain they would have to live with.