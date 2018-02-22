'Cyril must visit Marikana victims'

President Cyril Ramaphosa should initiate a meeting with families of the 44 deceased Marikana miners in order for the healing process to begin.

BenchMarks Foundation chairman Bishop Joe Seoka said this yesterday after Ramaphosa promised parliament that the families would receive compensation after the 2012 Marikana shooting.

"Cyril must do more than just saying he wants to do something. He . needs to visit the Marikana miners and families and engage them on the role the president could play in the healing process.

"The miners, the widows and the orphans are the ones who must say 'this is what will help us'."