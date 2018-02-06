Local musos on 'Black Panther' album

Local artists Babes Wodumo, Sjava, Yugen Blakrok and Saudi are set to gain fame internationally with their contribution to the Black Panther soundtrack.

Black Panther, which is the first black superhero movie featuring the likes of local actor John Kani and international award-winning star Lupita Nyong'o, is set for release on February 16 worldwide.

Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar released the cover art and track list for Black Panther: The Album.

The album features gqom queen Babes Wodumo on Redemption, Sjava on Seasons and Saudi on X.

Saudi commented in a statement: "It's fulfilling to know that I chose to stand for and fully represent my ethnicity and my origin in my art, and it feels even better now that I got to depict that on a song from the track list of the first and most anticipated black superhero movie."

Sjava praised fellow artists Mozzy and Reason, who feature on the song.

He said: "This is not just for me, this is going to help inspire the nation [and] the whole continent. It's an honour to be on the same song with guys whose work I love."

Black Panther also features local actors Atandwa Kani and Connie Chiume, who joined the cast of the movie shortly after leaving her role as Mamokete on e.tv soapie Rhythm City.