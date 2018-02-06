'People still want me as president' - Zuma

A defiant President Jacob Zuma told ANC officials that he remains popular with the public and therefore doesn't understand why they want him to resign.

He also told ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and his delegation that they did not have the mandate to demand his resignation as the party's national executive committee (NEC) had not made such a decision.

As a result of Zuma's reaction, the officials yesterday convened a special national working committee (NWC) meeting to discuss his future.

Last night the NWC announced that an urgent meeting of the NEC, which has the power to fire Zuma, will now be held tomorrow - on the eve of his State of the Nation Address (Sona).