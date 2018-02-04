Black Panther oozes with Mzansi flavour

"When I walked into the studios, Marvel was standing there and they all looked back and he said 'hold it guys we are visited by royalty, let me introduce to you Dr John Kani, a Tony award winner, OBE award winner, streets and theatres are named after him'," John Kani brags to me.

We are sitting in the heart of it all, a place that reminds him of his journey, the Market Theatre. The walls are covered with his images in numerous stage productions and, across from us, is the main theatre, the John Kani Theatre.

"There isn't a town or little place that I haven't performed in. I have been all around and then of course you could follow my footsteps around the world, but there seems to be a circle that ends me here," says Kani.

Although the 74-year-old has retired from active participation at the Market Theatre, he remains its ambassador.

In a fortnight we will see him take on the role of Kind T'Chaka (Black Panther's father) in superhero movie, Black Panther. Also featured in the movie is his son Atandwa and veteran actress Connie Chiume.