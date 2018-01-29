Ntuthuko Mdluli named new SAMA Chairperson

Ntuthuko Mdluli has been announced as the newly appointed Chairperson of the SA Music Awards (SAMA).

In addition, she will serve as Vice Chairperson of RiSA.

According to a statement, As a SAMA Chairperson, Mdluli will oversee the smooth running of the prestigious music awards.

“I’m humbled and honoured that so much responsibility has been placed on me. I don’t take this vote of confidence in my abilities lightly,” she expressed her excitement.

“I will work with the team to ensure that we deliver a memorable SAMA24 we can all be proud of.”

RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi welcomed the news:

“We are overjoyed to have Ntuthuko Mdluli take over the SAMA24 reins as the Chairperson,” Sibisi said.

“It’s also significant to note that she is the first woman ever to occupy this position in the history of the SAMA.

“She has done well for herself and for the industry and we look forward to her contribution towards the success of SAMA24.”

Mdluli is the founding member of Jaziel Music Productions in 2005.