Awards for top boxers

There will be gnashing of teeth when the winner of the 2017 Boxing SA Knockout of the Year award is announced at the awards ceremony at the Boardwalk Casino in Port Elizabeth on Friday, February 2.

The reason? Zolani Tete's historic 11-second knockout of Siboniso Gonya in Belfast, Northern Ireland, has no match. And who can blame the local followers of the fistic sport because even globally, every one is still marvelling over the acuteness, precision and power that sent Gonya down.

But wait for it, Tete's KO does not qualify for the 2017 boxing awards because it happened on November 18, 2017 and the period under review is from October 1 2016 to October 31 2017. So that stunning knockout will only qualify for the 2018 awards.