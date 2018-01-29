Ladysmith Black Mambazo wins fifth Grammy

Legendary South African choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo has won its fifth Grammy award.

The glitzy ceremony took place at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday night.

The group scooped the prestigious award for Best World Music Album for their album Shaka Zulu Revisited.

Over the years Ladysmith Black Mambazo has scooped 19 nominations at the awards and have walked away with five so far.

The legendary group was in New York and took to Twitter to share a video of the announcement.