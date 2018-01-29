Cape Town risks having its municipal bonds cut to junk by Moody’s because of its water crisis.

"Two of Cape Town’s main industries‚ tourism and agriculture‚ are likely to decline [because of the water crisis]‚ reducing employment‚ gross value added and tax income‚" Moody’s associate analyst Daniel Mazibuko wrote in a research note released on Monday.

"Other effects include threats to public health from poor sanitation and‚ more generally‚ to social order‚ which is significant given Cape Town’s marked income inequality."

Moody’s rates Cape Town along with SA as one rung above junk at Baa3‚ and has the city on review for a downgrade.