Reserved Sandy Mokwena was a loving father

Veteran actor Sandy Mokwena spent his last hours with his son Itumeleng in hospital.

Mokwena died in the early hours of yesterday. He was 68 years old.

His daughter Keabetswe Mokwena said the Scandal! actor has been battling a heart ailment for a year.

The condition started getting worse six months ago.

"He had a heart condition. He was in and out of hospital but last week he insisted to go on [Scandal!] set. I guess that was his way of saying, 'I am bidding [you] farewell.' He passed on this morning (yesterday)," Keabetswe said.

She said Itumeleng, her brother and the star's only son, was with him when he took his last breath.

"We only came in the early hours of the morning to see him and to confirm that he was indeed gone. Itumeleng is okay, he is trying to be strong for the family. He is the only boy, so you can imagine ... it is almost as if the baton has been passed on to him."

Mokwena was popular for his role on the e.tv soapie Scandal! as newspaper editor Bra Eddie since its inception in January 2005.

Keabetswe added: "He was a very strict dad and was very authoritative, but he loved his family.

"He had a very private life. I am sure you would have noticed that it is only now when he is old that he had been coming out a bit.

"I loved my dad. We are all very sad. It was unexpected. We thought we would celebrate his 70th birthday."