Reserved Sandy Mokwena was a loving father
Veteran actor Sandy Mokwena spent his last hours with his son Itumeleng in hospital.
Mokwena died in the early hours of yesterday. He was 68 years old.
His daughter Keabetswe Mokwena said the Scandal! actor has been battling a heart ailment for a year.
The condition started getting worse six months ago.
"He had a heart condition. He was in and out of hospital but last week he insisted to go on [Scandal!] set. I guess that was his way of saying, 'I am bidding [you] farewell.' He passed on this morning (yesterday)," Keabetswe said.
She said Itumeleng, her brother and the star's only son, was with him when he took his last breath.
"We only came in the early hours of the morning to see him and to confirm that he was indeed gone. Itumeleng is okay, he is trying to be strong for the family. He is the only boy, so you can imagine ... it is almost as if the baton has been passed on to him."
Mokwena was popular for his role on the e.tv soapie Scandal! as newspaper editor Bra Eddie since its inception in January 2005.
Keabetswe added: "He was a very strict dad and was very authoritative, but he loved his family.
"He had a very private life. I am sure you would have noticed that it is only now when he is old that he had been coming out a bit.
"I loved my dad. We are all very sad. It was unexpected. We thought we would celebrate his 70th birthday."
Mokwena also acted on shows like Generations, YizoYizo, Going Up, Justice for All and Zero Tolerance.
Mokwena's colleagues on Scandal! described him as a father figure with tons of acting experience.
Pretty Ncayiyana, who plays Phindile on Scandal!, commented: "I only worked with him on one storyline. He was a great man and a father to us all on set. He was very encouraging and really loved acting.
"What inspired me is how he has been on set even when he was not feeling well and kept on acting to his last days."
Kgomotso Christopher, who plays Yvonne Thebe, said: "Our hearts are shattered."
e.tv spokesman Michael Pocock added: "e.tv is deeply saddened by the news, and our condolences go out to Sandy's family and the cast and crew of Scandal!."