MOVIE REVIEW: 'She is King' is the perfect holiday flick

'She is King' is as much a celebration of the Zulu culture, as it is about taking a firm stance about sisterhood and female power.

Spearheaded by Idols SA alum Gugu Zulu, the star-studded musical is the perfect holiday flick and it makes it very hard not to get swept-up.

You don't get groundbreaking cinema from She if King, but it still leaves you feeling refreshed to the very end. The winning recipe for director Gersh Kgamedi is that he prioritised simplicity and clarity – over melodrama.

But don't let my previous statement fool you into thinking that the film lacks some punch. It has enough shine and glamour to appeal to a broad audience.

Although clichéd in most parts; the screenplay doesn't leave you whiplashed, but rather you experience a case of "so bad, it's good".