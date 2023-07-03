×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money

Credit report paints positive picture on consumer trends

Repo rate increases putting a strain on consumers’ repayment ability

03 July 2023 - 08:13

Fresh out of university, Lwando*  landed his first job as a graphic designer in 2012, earning about R22,000 a month – a lucrative income for a childless young man with parents who didn't bother him for black tax.

His income placed him at some level of comfort where he could buy his first car, rent an apartment in a beautiful suburb in Randburg, Johannesburg, go out with friends to nice restaurants or take his girlfriend to baecations in the Cape. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Heated argument over Banyana fees: ‘We are oppressing the African Champions!’
Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media