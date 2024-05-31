It costs R646,000 for the 4x2 manual. The 4x2 automatic goes for R667,100 and the 4x4 automatic that we tested comes in at R750,200. Pricing includes a five-year/90,000km service plan and five-year/120,000km warranty. Stylistically it is easily distinguished from its stablemates. Look out for the diamond-cut 18-inch alloy wheels, glossy black inserts, red Isuzu badge on the radiator grille, blacked-out B-pillar and smattering of X-Rider decals on the doors and tailgate.
While the D-Max might not lay claim to having the plushest of double-cab interiors, it radiates a sense of durability – without being too utilitarian. The X-Rider treatments extends inside with motifs on the dashboard and seats, plus black leatherette upholstery with contrasting red accents.
Infotainment is handled by a seven-inch touchscreen system. The six-speaker sound system pumps harder than one might expect. Other amenities include a leather-wrapped, multi-function steering wheel and Wi-Fi compatibility.
Though the air-conditioning system is manual, its operation has clearly been optimised for South African temperatures: it blows like a gale, with what could be the most powerful fan we have yet experienced in a double-cab. Meanwhile, the heater gets to temperature almost instantly, put to the test during these dips in the mercury as winter starts to take its hold.
A taste of V-Cross exclusivity at a competitive price
REVIEW | '24 Isuzu D-Max X-Rider offers added swagger for less
Image: Supplied
Manufacturers know that consumers get excited for special edition models. Or even the very illusion of something with limited-run exclusivity. There have been many hits and misses in this regard. Successful efforts that were suitably different, being warmly received, as well as attempts that were seen for the half-baked sticker-jobs they were.
Isuzu first used the X-Rider moniker with its previous generation D-Max, known in its past life as the KB.
It was quite a simple recipe: take an example of the more modestly specified version and enliven it with the addition of a more unique aesthetic flavour as well as a sprinkle of added kit.
The combination proved to have brought Isuzu the desired result and so X-Rider lives on in the current version of the D-Max.
It represents a good prospect if your budget does not stretch to the higher-tier LSE, V-Cross or full-cream AT35 expressions of the double-cab.
The X-Rider offers buyers a bit more pizzazz than the garden variety LS grade, but at a price that is not significantly greater.
All X-Rider models are based on the 1.9-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged-diesel derivative.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Being behind the wheel of the D-Max gives its user a commanding feel. The model has established an excellent reputation for all-round toughness and that comes through on the road, where it has a harder texture than certain rivals. Of course, this might not appeal to all double-cab buyers.
Power from the proven 1.9-litre unit is 110kW, torque is rated at 350Nm. Economy, rather than brute force, is the forte of the motor – and the brand has proven its frugality with a 2023 One Tank Challenge, where an average consumption of 5.58l/100km was recorded driving from Midrand to Cape Town.
In the real world, consumption is obviously a bit higher, around the 9.8l/100km mark, after our 250km mix of town and freeway driving.
The D-Max 1.9 has sufficient grunt (once you get accustomed to the lag on take-off); for town momentum and holding the national limit. But the larger 3.0-litre does offer a tangible superiority, especially if you plan on towing.
No issues with the smooth-shifting six-speed automatic were found, going about its business without obtrusion, as you would want.
Image: Supplied
On the hardware front, the vehicle has a four-wheel drive system switchable via rotary dial, bolstered by an electronic rear differential lock, which also applies to the 4x2. The off-roading ability of the D-Max has never been under dispute, remaining firmly in tact where the X-Rider is concerned.
Offering a bit more kit than the LS and at a competitive price, the X-Rider is an alluring proposition for D-Max buyers who want a bit more swagger, without breaking the bank at V-Cross pricing.
On the whole, the D-Max is a respected player in the Mzansi pick-up arena, with a locally manufactured pedigree and proven staying power on the monthly sales charts. It is quite easy to respect – and recommend.
