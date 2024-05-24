REVIEW | '24 Mercedes-Benz GLB is a compact family car with a big price

It was the A-Class that jump-started the ambitions of Mercedes-Benz in the modern compact premium class.
Almost three decades since its initial release, the three-pointed star brand has a portfolio of upmarket juniors that expanded beyond what might have been envisaged. It went on to include offerings such as the GLB, a swanky family vehicle that marries multi-purpose vehicle sensibilities with a dollop of sport-utility vehicle swagger. Some might even think of it as a miniaturised version of the flagship GLS.
Last week the German brand announced the arrival of the updated GLB. And to properly demonstrate the changes, it brought round a gleaming white example for us to test.
The unit was fresh off the boat almost quite literally, with little over 1,000km on its odometer.
From a design perspective, there is a lot to like about the compact family-friendly Mercedes-Benz. Its proportions are generous, wagon-esque when viewed from the rear three-quarter perspective.
The upright frontal posture, with a fairly tall windscreen expanse and blocky stance makes for a vehicle with a confident, bulldog-like demeanour. It is a decently-sized thing, with a length of 4,634mm, height of 1,692mm and width of 2,020mm. Also remember that the model is served in five- and seven-seater configurations. Boot space ranges between 570l (third row flat) and 1,805l with the second and third rows flat.
As for the changes? Well, let me just say that it was a very short press release. You might even have to tell untrained observers that they are in fact looking at the 2024 GLB.
So, here it goes. The front bumper was redesigned, while refreshed headlamps and rear lighting clusters were adopted. A new hue was added to the palette: spectral blue metallic.
The biggest talking point on the inside, is the fitment of a free-standing double-screen, combining seven-inch and 10.25-inch displays to form a single, slick unit.
According to Mercedes-Benz, there is more in the way of standard kit.
Swanky GLB comes at a cost
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Image: Brenwin Naidu
“Basic equipment already includes high-beam assist, a reversing camera and the USB package in addition to the leather steering wheel and the LED front headlights,” the company said.
Option packages are purported to be streamlined, for easier selection. Lest we forget, the Teutonic manufacturers, unlike the Chinese and Japanese, are not in the businesses of giving shoppers everything and the kitchen sink at a single advertised price. There are some buyers who prefer the bragging rights associated with picking “curated” bundles of extras. Our test vehicle wore the attractive AMG Line package, with its distinctive twin-spoke alloy wheels that measure 18 inches in diameter.
Hopping into the GLB just before dark, with the autumn chill noticable, my first instinct was to engage the heated seat function. The car was not equipped as such.
Still, an effective heater managed to quell the frostbite, while the well-insulated cabin offered a nice seal-off from the noise of the city.
Richly-textured finishes and the impression of sturdy assembly enforces the idea of the GLB as a premium product for the most part. Some aspects, less so, like the exposed sections of the door frames.
Intoning ever so gently was the supressed grumble of the 2.0-litre turbocharged-diesel in the prow. The GLB is currently only available in 220d derivative.
Which is not a bad thing, as the blend of torque and frugality it offers makes it an excellent unit. On transmission duty is an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic, which goes about its business unobtrusively.
Although tipping the scales at 1,790kg; it promises fairly brisk acceleration, with a quoted 0-100km/h time of 7.8 seconds. The claimed average fuel consumption is 5.1l/100km but in the real world that is much closer to the 6l/100km and 7l/100km regions.
With 140kW and 400Nm underfoot, the GLB never feels out of puff, aided in the traction department by standard 4MATIC all-wheel drive.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
It is remarkable how much better the GLB feels to drive than smaller counterparts such as the A-Class.
Wielding a substantial footprint, the GLB feels quite sturdy on its feet and unlike the A-Class, criticised for its harsh ride quality, the bigger vehicle boasts road manners befitting its status as a family-mover with open-road propensities.
You might want to tread gingerly on paths less beaten, however, as the 135mm ground clearance does not exactly inspire confidence for proper dirt-roading.
The other down-side to the GLB is that it is expensive: R1,116,100 gets you into the standard model, R1,133,700 is what the seven-seater costs. Charming though the GLB is, the decision-makers in many households might see better value in large sport-utility vehicle options – including ladder-frame varieties – from non-premium marques.
But for others, only the three-pointed star will do.
