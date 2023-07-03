×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Teen dies after pupils' booze party

By Mkhuseli Sizani - 03 July 2023 - 08:02
Learner burnt to death in his shack. Stock photo.
Learner burnt to death in his shack. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Another pens-down party  claimed the life of a teenage boy in Mzamomhle F-Section in East London on Sunday morning.

Thanduxolo Mcotheli, 17, a grade 11 Mzamowethu High School pupil, was found by his neighbours and parents burnt to death in his shack. 

His mother, Nokuthula Mcotheli, said: “I curse the pens-down parties because they are killing our children.

“My son was not a drinker, but yesterday late in the evening he went out with a group of his friends to a nearby tavern for a pens-down party.

“At about 7am I was woken by neighbours, who said they heard him asking for help from inside the burning shack.

“But they never heard him again and he died in the fire.” 

She said she did not know what had caused the fire, but blamed the underage drinking. 

“The tavern was full of underage children and my son was among them.

“He felt peer pressure and decided to go out and drink. 

“I don’t know what caused the fire, but he was using a paraffin lamp in his shack. It is sad to lose my child because of the pens-down parties.”

Crossly Cakata, a former Gonubie ward councillor, expressed his disappointment about the way the pupil had died. 

“These parties are a national crisis and our children don’t want to learn from what happened at  Enyobeni tavern last year.

No to ‘pens down’ parties — education department warns pupils about attending events after exams

As final exams draw to an end, the education department in Mpumalanga has appealed to pupils to refrain from attending and hosting “pens down” ...
News
7 months ago

“This is a disgrace. How can a pupil die while being under the influence of alcohol?

“What I saw here is very sad,” he said.

Police spokesperson Capt Hazel Mqala said: “It is alleged that at about 7am on Sunday the community reported a shack on fire at the Mzamomhle informal settlement in Gonubie.

“There was also a person screaming for help inside the shack.

“The 17-year-old burnt to death while the people were trying to extinguish the fire. No foul play is suspected.

“The cause of the fire is not known at present.” – DispatchLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Heated argument over Banyana fees: ‘We are oppressing the African Champions!’
Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media