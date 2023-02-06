Supplement income through loans instead of reducing expenses not a solution
More consumers opt for debt counselling as they battle to pay their bills
By Lindile Sifile - 06 February 2023 - 08:49
*Ntokozo, a general retail store manager, was in so much debt that he had to cancel his parents’ funeral cover, car insurance and cut down on buying red meat.
Even these sacrifices did little to dent his debt which had swallowed him to a point that he surrendered himself to unchartered waters of seeking debt counselling with the hope of getting some reprieve...
