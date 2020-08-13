Why you need life insurance regardless of your life stage

It’s never too early to sign up for risk cover such as life insurance and severe illness and funeral cover. This has never been clearer than when looking at the 2019 claims statistics released recently by long-term life insurers Sanlam, Old Mutual, Momentum Life and Discovery Life.

Sanlam revealed that the most income protection claims for 2019 (38%) were paid to people aged 36 to 45, followed by 19% paid to those aged 26 to 35. In the same period, the most sickness claims were paid to people aged 26 to 45 years.

“Year on year, we see an increase in claims related to diseases of lifestyle [diabetes, high blood, cholesterol, etc.] and this confirms the public health warning that diseases of lifestyle are becoming more worrying and costly,” notes Dr Marion Morkel, chief medical officer at Sanlam.

Kresantha Pillay, Liberty’s lead specialist for Lifestyle Protector, says 26% of the group’s total income protection claims were paid out to people in the age band 31 to 40. A further 7% was paid out to those aged 20 to 30.

Momentum’s youngest income protection claimants were a 23-year-old man who qualified for 12 months of payouts while recovering from a car accident and a 24-year-old woman who received compensation while recovering from a surgery.

Momentum’s statistics also show that it’s paying claims for those who have enjoyed long lives.

“2019 was the ninth consecutive year during which we made claim payouts for centenarians, with a total of eight death claims paid for clients over the age of 100. The oldest client for whom a death claim was paid out was a male client aged 104,” says George Kolbe, head of marketing for Momentum Retail Life Insurance.

Increase in claims stemming from psychiatric conditions