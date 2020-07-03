Know when your policy can be cancelled

Many policyholders land up in a tug of war with their insurers over rejected claims that are not that funny.

However, recognising that a bit of humour can help us grasp difficult concepts, Norton Rose Fulbright has added a strip to its unique comic book series to break down the jargon and legalese about what is known as avoidance and cancellation of policies and how this can result in claims being rejected.

And the biggest take-out for you: Your insurer has an obligation to treat you, as a policyholder, fairly at all times, especially the requirement that you do not face unreasonable barriers to submit a claim and are given clear information regarding the claims process.

Although very necessary, many see insurance as a grudge purchase. Understanding your policy and forging a relationship with your insurer can ensure that you and your assets are protected if something unexpected happens and you suffer a loss or damage.

Not understanding your role and responsibilities when taking out cover can damage your relationship with your insurer and have long-term financial planning implications, Dez Tswaile, personal finance architect at Emphasis Wealth Advisory, warns.

“With insurance, you are passing on the risk of a specific life event that could affect you or your assets, to someone else who is willing to carry that risk for a premium or fee. The insurer accepts to put you back to the same position you were in before such an event took place, provided there is sufficient proof that demonstrates that you could not have avoided the risk or were being honest when covered,” says Tswaile.

He adds that misinformation, misrepresentation or omitting information when you take out short or long term insurance are all recipes to getting yourself avoided from cover, a claim rejected or your policy cancelled all together.

Norton Rose Fulbright says misunderstandings about an insurer’s right to void or cancel a policy or reject a claim can affect not only its reputation but also the relationship between you and your insurer.

In the comic book which the global law firm describes as “probably a world first in insurance law”, Norton Rose Fulbright aims to help you better understand the procedure and the insurer's responsibilities in an easy to understand way.